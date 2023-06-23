Russia opens criminal case against Wagner Group chief after calls for armed mutiny

Updated June 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Russia launched a criminal probe Friday against the owner of the Wagner Group military contractor over his alleged threats to oust Russia's defense minister.

The announcement follows a statement from owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner's field camps in Ukraine where its soldiers are fighting on behalf of Russia against Ukranian forces.

Prigozhin said that his troops would now move to punish Shoigu and urged the army not to offer resistance. Prigozhin declared that "this is not an armed rebellion, but a march of justice."

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin's claim and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the country's top counter-terrorism structure, said it opened a criminal inquiry on charges of making calls for a military coup.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation, adding that "all the necessary measures were being taken."

