NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after reportedly being struck by a car

Updated April 9, 2022 at 12:45 PM ET

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, according to the team. The 24-year-old reportedly died after being struck by a car.

In a statement, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "at a loss for words."

"[Haskins] quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival to Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Tomlin wrote. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many."

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Before joining the Steelers, Haskins had a short stint with the Washington team now known as the Commanders. The franchise selected Haskins in the first round of the NFL draft in 2019 before releasing him at the end of 2020.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he was "heartbroken" to hear of Haskins' death.

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera wrote in a statement. "I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed."

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Prior to his NFL debut, he was the quarterback for Ohio State. Gen Smith, director of athletics, called Haskins "a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.