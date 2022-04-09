Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again — after rekindling their romance last year, to the delight of Bennifer fans everywhere.

Lopez shared the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, with a video clip of the tearful singer-actress admiring what appeared to be an engagement ring — a large, green stone.

A giddy Lopez hinted at the announcement on Twitter with another video message Friday night, adding a ring emoji to her handle.

The couple gave their romance another go last year. Lopez and Affleck first got engaged in November 2002 and called it off in January 2004. They have five kids between them. She has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez told People in February that, 18 years later, she and Affleck now have what it takes to go the distance.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she said.

