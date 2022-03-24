Watch: Biden's press conference after talks with NATO allies on Russia-Ukraine war

President Biden and NATO allies met in Brussels for emergency talks as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week.

Biden's mission ahead of Thursday's meeting was "to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes," said his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Later Thursday, Biden will hold a press conference to talk about new support for Ukraine and refugees — and new measures aimed at trying to hold Russia to account for the invasion.

Watch Biden's 1:30 p.m. ET press conference here:

Ahead of the press conference, administration officials told reporters the U.S. plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and other displaced people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, and will provide $1 billion in new funding for humanitarian aid for Ukrainians and refugees in neighboring countries.

The Biden administration is also planning new sanctions on Russia, including on members of the Duma and defense companies, is partnering with the G-7 and EU on a new initiative to prevent China or other countries from helping Russian banks do business abroad and will crack down on sales of Russian gold.

From Brussels, Biden heads to Warsaw on Friday to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

