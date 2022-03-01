FDA warns against using another powdered baby formula after a second death

The Food and Drug Administration is expanding its advisory on powdered baby formulas to include a certain lot of specialty Similac PM 60/40.

Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled the specialty product on Monday after learning that an infant, who consumed the Similac specialty product, died after testing positive for Cronobacter sakazakii. It was the second reported fatal case linked to powdered baby formula since September.

In an update to an advisory released less than two week ago, the FDA cautioned against using Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K800 on the case and 27032K80 on the can. The product is intended for infants who need a lower mineral intake.

On Feb. 17, Abbott Nutrition, which makes the Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brands, voluntarily recalled certain formulas manufactured at its plant in Sturgis, Mich.

You can check if the initial recall affected your powdered formula by inspecting the code printed near the expiration date. Affected products have a code beginning with first two digits of 22 through 37 and containing K8, SH or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later.

"This case is under investigation, and at this time the cause of the infant's Cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined," the company said on its website. "We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family."

Cronobacter infections are rare but can be especially dangerous for newborn babies. Symptoms include poor feeding, jaundice and grunting breaths, according to the FDA. Those infected with salmonella might experience fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said the administration is working with partners to investigate complaints about formula produced at the Sturgis facility.

"As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation's newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections," the agency said in a release.

