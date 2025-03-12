© 2025
Rotunda Rally for Public Lands

KSFR | By Rob Hochschild
Published March 12, 2025 at 9:12 AM MDT
Advocates for public lands gather outside of the Roundhouse on the day of the Public Lands Rally, March 7, 2025.
Advocates for public lands gather outside of the Roundhouse on the day of the Public Lands Rally, March 7, 2025.
Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard speaks at the Public Lands Rally in the Capitol Rotunda, March 7, 2025.
Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard speaks at the Public Lands Rally in the Capitol Rotunda, March 7, 2025.
New Mexico Wildlife Federation executive director Jesse Deubel was host and speaker at the Public Lands Rally, March 7, 2025.
New Mexico Wildlife Federation executive director Jesse Deubel was host and speaker at the Public Lands Rally, March 7, 2025.
The Public Lands Rally at the statehouse last Friday drew a throng to the Capitol Rotunda as speakers from around the state delivered impassioned defenses of New Mexico’s wide open spaces.

One of them was the state’s Public Lands Commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard, who last December banned mining through the Caja del Rio, and, in January, partnered with the Defense Department and the New Mexico Land Conservancy to protect 60,000 acres of Chupadera Mesa.

She underscored how the land helps define the people who live in the state.

“ In New Mexico, public lands are part of our culture and our shared identity, from traditional uses like cattle grazing, herb collecting, recreation, hiking, kayaking, hunting, fishing, New Mexicans take pride in their public lands and all of the opportunities they offer us,“ Garcia Richard said.

The state director of outdoor recreation, Karina Armijo, began her speech by lauding the recently passed bipartisan EXPLORE Act, designed to expand public lands outdoor recreation experiences.

It was signed into law the first week of January, but Armijo said, is now consumed by the chaos and confusion of what she called “mass layoffs.”

“ Whether it's death by a thousand cuts or chainsaw to budgets and staffing, the result is the same: Closing of visitor centers and campgrounds, critical staffing shortages, and our public lands at risk," Armijo said. 

"Public lands are a driving force behind our economy and our way of life. In New Mexico alone, outdoor recreation generates $3.2 billion in GDP.” 

A few speakers referenced proposed legislation that they supported, including New Mexico Wildlife Federation executive director, Jesse Deubel.

He urged support of Senate Bill 5, the Wildlife Heritage Act, which he said would rename the Game and Fish Department to the New Mexico Department of Wildlife 
and clarify the scope of the department without negatively impacting game hunters.

“ I'm not afraid that (the name change) minimizes the importance of hunting," Duebel said.

"I'm not afraid that that means I'm not going to get to go out onto public lands and harvest wild sustainable healthy protein for my family. I'm not concerned about that at all. I actually think that ensuring we have a healthy biodiverse ecosystem is going to benefit me also as a consumptive user of our public trust wildlife.”

Senate Bill 5 is about to pop up on the full House calendar, with just a chamber vote and the governor’s signature ahead before it becomes a law.
NM Legislative Session 2025
Rob Hochschild
Rob Hochschild first reported news for WCIB (Falmouth, MA) and WKVA (Lewistown, PA). He later worked for three public radio stations in Boston before joining KSFR as news reporter.
