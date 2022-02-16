© 2022
Historic stained glass windows at Albuquerque church vandalized

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published February 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST
1 of 1  — UNADJUSTEDNONRAW_thumb_33cc.jpeg
Saint Therese Parish

Historic stained glass windows that adorn Saint Therese Parish located in Albuquerque were vandalized in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, a man hurled chunks of concrete through several of the windows.

A grounds manager who was inside the church called the police to report what he at the time believed to be gunshots.

According to a criminal complaint, police caught the suspect in the act of vandalizing the church, and reported that he initially did not comply with their commands.

The suspect gave law enforcement that name of “Jet Doe”, said he was 31 and also provided no address. He has since been booked into jail and charged with concealing identity, resisting or refusing to comply with an officer, and criminal damage over $1000.

But according to Rev. Vincent Paul Chávez, the damages done to the church is estimated to be closer to $100,000.

Chávez told the Journal he expects insurance to cover most of the cost, but said the parish will also have to raise funds to install special vented protective cover to preserve the glass from future vandalism and storms.

In total, he expects the bill to be around $143,000.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
