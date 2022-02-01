© 2022
US Senator Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke, expected to make full recovery

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
ben_ray_lujan__117th_congress_portrait_2.jpeg

According to a press release sent to KSFR by his staff, U.S Senator Ben Ray Luján has suffered a stroke in the cerebellum.

  

Senator Luján experienced dizziness and fatigue early Thursday morning, he then checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe.

He was then transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

It was then that the stroke was discovered.

As a part of his treatment plan, Luján underwent a decompressive surgery to ease swelling.

According to the press release, he is resting comfortably at UNM hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details become avaliable.

