Temporary Food Assistance Available For Wildfire Victims

Victims of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have one week to apply for federal assistance regarding the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or D-SNAP program.

The program provides one month of food benefits to eligible parties in the five counties under the federal disaster declaration. Those are Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia Counties.

The application process begins today and runs through June 13th. The seven-day window is a federal requirement.

New Mexico Human Services Department Deputy Cabinet Secretary Angela Medrano says there is no online application.

“It’s very important to note that the best and fastest way to apply for these benefits is to come in person into one of our field offices,” she said. “This application process is very different from our regular SNAP benefits.”

HSD says to be eligible a household must live in the identified disaster area, have been affected by the disaster, and meet certain D-SNAP eligibility criteria.

Income Support Division Director Karmela Martinez says the program is just one piece of support that is available to wildfire victims.

“The fact that HSD can step in and play that important role for at least that one small piece of support is really critical,” she said.” “I hope that we can provide a stress-free decision for a few people out there with this particular benefit.

The sites are…

John Marshall Health and Human Services Center: 1500 Walter, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, 3rd Floor: 800 National Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701

Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center: 202 Chamisa Rd. Taos, NM 87571

Eastern New Mexico University: 709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso, NM 88345 ( closed Sunday )

All HSD Income Support Division Offices will be open Link to HSD Offices



The locations will be open weekdays Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm and weekends Saturday-Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.

If you are elderly/disabled without transportation you may call 1-800-283-4465.