Aguilar Takes Command Of New Mexico National Guard

Brigadier General Miguel Aguilar officially took command of New Mexico’s National Guard on Saturday during a ceremony in Santa Fe.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham handed Aguilar the flag of command at the official ceremony on the grounds of the New Mexico National Guard Complex in Santa Fe in front his family, state dignitaries and guardsmen and women.

Lujan Grisham says she always enjoys being able to participate in events with the state’s members of the military and says it’s incredibly meaningful.

“It gives you a chance to do what we do from Memorial Day to Veterans Day and the Fourth of July,” she said. “Just watch the dedication of the men and women who serve their nation.”

Aguilar was named to the position earlier this year and has been in command of the Guard as it has been assisting in the battle against New Mexico’s wildfires.

During the ceremony he told those under his command he will always have their back.

“I do not care what your gender is. I do not care who you love. I do not care how you identify. I do not care about any of those things,” he said. “Each and everyone of you who wears that uniform at one point stood up and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all of its enemies both foreign and domestic. At the very minimum, what you all should get is to be treated with dignity and respect every moment that you wear that uniform.”

Aguilar says he’s humbled that the Governor thinks enough of him to put him in charge of the Guard.

He says the New Mexico National Guard will always be where it needs to be regardless of who is in command.

Aguilar says it’s important to provide the resources members of the Guard need and that the men and women who serve know their great work is appreciated.