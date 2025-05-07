Albuquerque Focal Point of Fentanyl Sting

Federal law enforcement officials have carried out what they’re calling the largest fentanyl seizure by the DEA in U.S. history — and the epicenter of the operation was here in New Mexico.

Authorities arrested 16 people and seized hundreds of kilograms of narcotics, along with weapons and cash, according to a statement released by the office of the U.S. Attorney in New Mexico.

It was part of a coordinated sweep that targeted what investigators describe as a major drug trafficking network with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Much of the haul came from the Albuquerque area.

In and around the city, agents confiscated nearly 400 kilograms of fentanyl in pill form, along with more than 11 kilograms of powdered fentanyl.

The operation also turned up smaller amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and two high-end vehicles, all part of what authorities say was an elaborate drug distribution enterprise.

Also seized in Albuquerque: nearly 50 firearms — including ghost guns and modified weapons — and over $600,000 in cash.

An additional arrest took place in Santa Fe.

Investigators found over 100,000 fentanyl pills stashed in a private home.

In the Santa Fe case, Phillip Lovato is charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl and conspiracy to commit drug trafficking.

The suspects now face a range of federal charges, from drug trafficking to firearms violations to immigration-related offenses.

The alleged ringleader, Heriberto Salazar Amaya, is among those in custody.

Officials say the multi-agency investigation involved extensive coordination between federal, tribal, and local law enforcement — including the U.S. Attorney's Office for the district of New Mexico, Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and several northern New Mexico police departments.

While related smaller searches and seizures were also conducted in Oregon, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada, federal authorities say the scale of the busts in New Mexico marks this as a focal point in what they describe as an historic disruption of cartel operations.