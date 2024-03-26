Trending Social Media Teaching Youth Car Theft Skills

The Albuquerque Police Department is warning the community about a concerning social media trend following a weekend bait car theft involving minor children.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, APD’s Auto Theft Unit was alerted to the theft of a city-owned bait car, taken from an apartment parking lot in Northeast Albuquerque. To their surprise, young teens and minor children hopped in the car.

While Auto Theft detectives monitored the juvenile’s activity in the car from hidden cameras, a 15 year-old male used a screwdriver to breach the ignition and turned the vehicle on.

As detectives continued to carefully monitor the situation as it was clear none of the children were of driving age, they identified two teens taking turns driving. At one point during the teens joy ride, two minor children, ages 5 and 10 were also present in the vehicle, not seat belted or in car seats.

Detectives were able to safely approach the children after they had parked the bait car. Upon interviews, one of the teens, aged 15, admitted to learning through Instagram via the “Kia Boyz” on how to steal the vehicle which was a Kia.

The social media trend has gained traction since a group of teenagers who go by the hashtag “Kia Boyz”, learned certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles are easily stolen. The group began documenting the vehicle thefts on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Other agencies across the country have dealt with the concerning trend as some youth appear to now copy the trend, to prove it can be done.

APD Chief Harold Medina said, “Social media is a double edged sword, it can be a great way to share information, but it can also be used as a tool and a means to engage in dangerous and harmful activities. Fortunately in this situation no one was harmed but it’s a stark reminder for parents to monitor what their children see online.”

APD is also in the planning phases of purchasing wheel locks for car owners as another way to help prevent auto theft. The devices will be handed out at Auto Theft VIN etching events held throughout the city.