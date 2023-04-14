© 2023
2023 Spring Fund Drive Premiums List

Published April 14, 2023 at 6:29 AM MDT
Premiums for the 2023 Fund Drive

KSFR Coffee Mug: $18
KSFR Tote bag: $25
KSFR Hat # 1: $ 40
KSFR Hat # 2: $40
* David Bowie photo by Eric Davis: $400
* Bruce Springsteen Photo by Mark Malin: $400
* Bird Thompson Book (autographed): $30
* Bird Thompson CD (autographed): $20
* One-Hour Harmonica Lesson from "Harmonica" Mike Handler $ 50
* Martha Burke Book Autographed: $50
* NM Museum Passes (pair): $40
* Santa Fe Salt Cave Halotherapy Session

* = Call in during our Fund Drive (April 15-21) for these premiums!
