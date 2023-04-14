2023 Spring Fund Drive Premiums List
1 of 13 — IMG_2598.jpg
2 of 13 — MALIN SPRINGSTEEN
3 of 13 — tote bag
4 of 13 — DSC_0242.JPG
5 of 13 — DSC_0256.JPG
6 of 13 — DSC_0261.JPG
7 of 13 — BIRD EXTREME BOOK
8 of 13 — BIRD LIFETIMES
9 of 13 — BIRD NO BEGINNING BOOK
10 of 13 — DSC_0264.JPG
11 of 13 — DSC_0280.JPG
12 of 13 — Handler.jpeg
13 of 13 — 20230411_162223.jpg
Premiums for the 2023 Fund Drive
KSFR Coffee Mug: $18
KSFR Tote bag: $25
KSFR Hat # 1: $ 40
KSFR Hat # 2: $40
* David Bowie photo by Eric Davis: $400
* Bruce Springsteen Photo by Mark Malin: $400
* Bird Thompson Book (autographed): $30
* Bird Thompson CD (autographed): $20
* One-Hour Harmonica Lesson from "Harmonica" Mike Handler $ 50
* Martha Burke Book Autographed: $50
* NM Museum Passes (pair): $40
* Santa Fe Salt Cave Halotherapy Session
* = Call in during our Fund Drive (April 15-21) for these premiums!
While supplies last.