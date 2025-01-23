© 2025
Donate
SF County Officials and Experts Tackle Land Code Update

KSFR | By Marion Cox
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:39 PM MST
Rob Hochschild
/
KSFR

Santa Fe County officials and land use experts generally agree that targeted growth is a major accomplishment of the county's Sustainable Land Development Code, which was adopted in 2016.

But some of the SLDC's staunchest supporters have lingering questions about how the county intends to achieve its vision for sustainable growth.

In this second of a two-part series, you'll hear from Santa Fe county staff, commissioners, and one developer who's been immersed in the issues for decades.

Housing
Marion Cox
Marion Cox is an environmental mediator and has lived in Santa Fe since 1990.


She has her own environmental services company working on a wide range of environmental issues.



Marion was part of the KSFR News Team from 2006-2016 and returned to KSFR and the news team in 2024.
