SF County Officials and Experts Tackle Land Code Update

Santa Fe County officials and land use experts generally agree that targeted growth is a major accomplishment of the county's Sustainable Land Development Code, which was adopted in 2016.

But some of the SLDC's staunchest supporters have lingering questions about how the county intends to achieve its vision for sustainable growth.

In this second of a two-part series, you'll hear from Santa Fe county staff, commissioners, and one developer who's been immersed in the issues for decades.

