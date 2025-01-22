Residents Respond to SF County Efforts at Sustainable Growth

The Santa Fe land use code - the SLDC - just turned 8 years old.

But you have to go back to 2008 to understand why the county moved to overhaul its land use code in 2016 for the first time since 1999.

In 2008 Santa Fe County was trying to make sense out of competing demands for development in the county including proposals for oil and gas development in the Galisteo Basin.

People living in Galisteo attended a series of contentious meetings designed to help the county decide the future of oil and gas development in the Galisteo Basin area.

As a result of these meetings, the county decided to overhaul it’s landuse plan to better reflect the current demands of growth and development.

Since its adoption in 2016, the SLDC is imprinting its vision for sustainable growth on communities throughout Santa Fe County.

This is the first of a two-part series on the Santa Fe County land use code and its impact.

