Housing

Habit for Humanity Begin its Building Season

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT
Hacienda Build Photo 1.jpg
S. Baxter Clinton
/
KSFR

The building season has begun for Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity and Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association as construction is underway for a project that will become home to a single mother and her two children.

The Habitat Hacienda Build is a collaborative effort to construct a home utilizing volunteers and material donations from local contractors and building suppliers.

Kurt Krahn, Executive Director for Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, enjoys these community projects.

“This is awesome, any time we can bring the home builders, local contractors and all these companies together it's pretty amazing, especially on an adobe house here in Santa Fe.”

Hacienda Build Photo 2.jpg
S. Baxter Clinton
/
KSFR

The 3 bedroom 2 bath adobe residence is being constructed in Plaza Bonita and is being built with eco-friendly amenities, including solar panels, all electric appliances and is designed to have a net zero build rating.

Susan Donovan, a volunteer who has helped build 3 other houses understands the importance of projects like this.

“I was a single mom for a long time and I struggled to buy my first house. I didn’t qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house, but it was close. I did get into my first house finally and I realized how owning a home changed my life and my daughters lives.”

“Owning your own home suddenly makes you care about who the mayor is, who your leaders are and who is guiding your community; it makes you feel more of a part of the whole.”

For those interested in getting involved in this or other projects can find more information at santafehabitat.org.

Hacienda Build Photo 3.jpg
S. Baxter Clinton
/
KSFR
The volunteers and builders before they begin their work on the Hacienda Project

S. Baxter Clinton
Baxter is completing an internship at KSFR to for his B.A. in Journalism with an Anthropology minor from the University of Maine. He also holds an A.A. From Bard College at Simon's Rock.
See stories by S. Baxter Clinton