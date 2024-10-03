CDC Doc Provides Guidance for Flu and COVID Season

It’s been a beautiful fall so far in Northern New Mexico, but

it’s also the time of the year when viral infections start to spike as we get closer to the cooler weather and people spending more time indoors.

And here in the high desert, our almost always dry air increases the chances of infection caused by the flu, COVID-19, or RSV viruses.

The word from federal health officials is to protect yourselves and others by taking action quickly to prevent the spread of respiratory disease.

KSFR spoke yesterday with deputy director of the CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah. He’s urging everyone, especially the more vulnerable among us, to get those shots.

“If you’re on the fence about whether to get vaccinated, and you’re someone who’s older or you’re someone who’s got various health conditions, to me, that heightens the importance of getting vaccinated, because that is where we see the highest rate of hospitalization, the highest rate of needing to be in the ICU, and sadly, the highest rates of death.”

Shah says that 800 thousand people were hospitalized nationally during last year’s season due to flu, COVID, and RSV infections.

Each year, prior to fall and winter, public health officials make adjustments to vaccines in response to the latest characteristics of the viruses we’re passing around.

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, COVID tests yielding a positive result nationally went up 11 percent in the last week of September this year compared to last year.

CDC data indicates that only 28 percent of adults in New Mexico were vaccinated against COVID last year and less than half of adults in the state were vaccinated against flu. While overall respiratory virus activity in New Mexico is minimal right now, wastewater levels are high for COVID.

Shah says if you’re not feeling well, don’t leave the house.

“I’ve really tried to urge folks to stay home if they’re not feeling great, because by doing that, you provide yourself some time to get better, but you also reduce the chances of infecting someone else," Shad said. "

If you’re not feeling well, it’s okay to stay home. There’s going to be another dinner. There’s going to be another day at work. There’s going to be another time at church.”

There’s lots of different ways to get your vaccinations. You can schedule an appointment with your primary care provider or a local pharmacy. Contact a public health office in your community. Or call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline for assistance

To learn more about vaccinations and preparing for the season, visit the New Mexico Department of Health or the CDC websites.