Locker 505 and the power of clothing

For former educator Kim Kerschen, she saw first hand how clothing affects children in school settings.

The appropriate fit of clothing can make a huge difference in the way kids interact with each other, in the classroom and in their self-confidence.

“Kids are like all of us, we want to feel better or we do feel better when we have new clothing that fits, looks good on us, all those things. Kids are the same, no different and I think we have to remember that kids need to feel good about themselves too.”

But for some families, the ability to buy the proper clothes for their children may be outside of their financial reach.

This is where Locker 505 comes in, a local student clothing bank that provides underprivileged children and their families with the opportunity to shop for clothes, shoes and the hygiene products they need.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Recently donated clothes that have been sorted through, cleaned and are ready to be put out on the floor

For the past nine years, this has been the mission for both Kerschen, the employees and volunteers.

When the child arrives at Locker 505, they are given a personal shopper who escorts them around the store, helping them pick out all the things they need to be successful and comfortable at school.

The look on a child’s face when they look at their reflection in the mirror while trying on clothes never fails to bring a smile to Kerschen’s face.

“It is priceless to me to watch the kids. There is absolutely nothing like watching the kids get their clothes and rather they twirl, rather they puff their chest out, whatever they’re doing, it's huge.”

On average, Kerschen says they see approximately 187 kids a week and give out over 900 articles of different clothing.

A steady supply of donated clothes from the community and local retailers help keep most of their shelves stocked, but the need for more is always present.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Shoes are a particular need for Locker 505, Kerschen noted that the rising costs of shoes have increased the burden on the organization.

This is where the donations in both the form of clothing and monetary contributions help keep the doors of Locker 505 open and the children who walk through those doors clothed.

For those interested in donating to Locker 505, they accept monetary donations through their website , and by mail.

To donate gently used clothing, you can drop them off at their location in Albuquerque at 6203 Menaul Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Locker 505 is always accepting donations at their location in Albuquerque.

For Kerschen, it is the community that makes everything Locker 505 does, possible. “I know, it makes a huge difference to us. We could not do what we do without the community. We depend on them and we exist because the community cares about the kids and wants this to happen.”

