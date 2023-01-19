© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

NM Voices For Children release 2022 New Mexico KIDS COUNT data book

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST
9W2A0811.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
The 2022 NM KIDS COUNT data book looks at the well-being of children and their families have been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic

The annual accounting for child well-being in New Mexico has been released in the form of the 2022 NM KIDS COUNT Data Book, which was released on Wednesday.

The data collected touches on a range of topics from demographics, COVID-19 hardships, economic well-being, education, health and family and community.

A major theme of the present throughout the book is how children and their families are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly two years later, families in New Mexico have seen slight improvements to relief efforts.

While the pandemic harmed many New Mexicans, especially those who are paid low wages, both state and federal relief helped mitigate that damage.

In addition to this, New Mexico also increased tax credits for families and used federal funds to expand food security measures and child care assistance, all of which helped families, workers and providers.

Research and Policy Analyst and KIDS COUNT coordinator Emily Wildau said these decisions by elected leaders helped ensure families experienced a smooth recovery as the effects of the pandemic lessened.

“These common sense decisions and others passed since 2019 not only continue to support the recovery of New Mexico kids and families as we learn to live with COVID, but also have prevented us from seeing worse outcomes for child well-being in 2021 data.”

This was a report released at the beginning of the 60-day legislative session and given to lawmakers to give them some sort of idea of the needs of children and families across the state. 

Health
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez