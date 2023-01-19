© 2023
Members of NM's Congressional Delegation visit the state's first sobering center

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST
9W2A0740-2.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Senator Martin Heinrich (left) and Representative Melanie Stansbury (right) tour the Gateway Center located at the Gibson Health Hub.

Senator Martin Heinrich and Representative Melanie Stansbury were both in Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon to attend a tour of the Gateway Center at the Gibson Health Hub.

Both were responsible for securing $4.2 million in funding in the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Agreement to open New Mexico’s first medical sobering center, which will be located inside the Gateway.

9W2A0713-2.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Senator Heinrich (left) and Representative Stansbury (right) listen to Gateway officials explain the facilities being built.

The tour around the center included stops at multiple posters that outlined the design of the center and the purpose of each section.

The Gateway aims to be a transitional entity that allows those who are unhoused to learn and understand the skills and discipline needed to obtain consistent housing.

Services from medical respite and sobering, to haircuts and professional training will all go toward the goal of helping these individuals reach stability.

9W2A0770-2.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
With phase one of the Gateway's opening set to happen in April, construction crews are continuing to work on the facilities that are included in the following phases

For Representative Stansbury, the funding towards the sobering center hits close to home.

“My own family has struggled with substance abuse issues and the question, ‘why are centers like this important?’ I can share a personal family story has to why, this center will save lives.”

Stansbury went on to talk about a relative of hers that relapsed and died in jail 15 years ago.

The first phase of the Gateway center’s opening, which included the sobering center, is expected to take place in the Spring of this year.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
