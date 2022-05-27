COVID safety and Memorial Day

COVID-19 is back. Not that it ever went away. According to the New York Times tracking system, over the past two weeks, COVID cases nationally were up 40 percent. Here in New Mexico over the past two weeks, cases surged by 102 percent, with hospitalizations up 115 percent and numbers in intensive care up a whopping 235 percent. And all this is happening while most governments are weakening or lifting COVID restrictions altogether. How will the uptick affect Memorial Day celebrations and what steps can we take to minimize our risks? I turned to national infectious disease expert Dr. David Freedman at the University of Alabama, Birmingham to find out more.