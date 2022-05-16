Santa Fe dentist, family and patients deliver aid to Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Santa Fe dentist Dr. Kasha Ujda has put out a plea to patients and friends to help victims with supplies and cash. The generous response overwhelmed Dr. Kasha, who has family ties to Poland and Ukraine. Clothes, blankets, medical supplies, and even drone kits came pouring in. Dr. Ujda talks with KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper about the long journey from New Mexico to Chicago to Poland to Ukraine to deliver aid to hospitals, refugees and soldiers.