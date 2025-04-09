Lujan Moves to Protect Broadcast Journalism

Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, with two other U.S. senators, introduced a bill last month that aims to limit the federal government’s influence over broadcast media and to protect news organizations from politically motivated retaliation.

The legislation, called the Broadcast Freedom and Independence Act, would bar the Federal Communications Commission from taking action against broadcast license holders based on the content of their reporting or opinions expressed on air.

Supporters argue the agency’s independence is being compromised and say the bill is needed to prevent political agendas from interfering with how the FCC operates.

In an interview with KSFR, Senator Lujan said the measure would shield all broadcasters, regardless of political leanings.

“ it's Democrats that are actually working to protect everyone, whether you're NPR, KSFR, or a FOX News affiliate," Lujan said.

"These news outlets should be able to report, and what we're seeing right now is that the FCC under this new chairman, that President Trump appointed, Chairman Carr, he's going after folks that he just doesn't agree with politically or that this president will call the chairman of the Federal Communication Commission, I'm sure angry about something that was said about him, and tell him to go after them.”

An ongoing FCC investigation alleges that CBS engaged in “news distortion,” in its approach to editing a Kamala Harris interview last year.

CBS argues that it adhered to standard journalist practice and didn’t violate FCC policy.

If enacted, the law would prohibit the commission from revoking licenses because of the views they air.

It would also reinforce that the FCC functions independently and is not subject to direction from the White House.

Lujan and his senatorial colleagues also cite public safety as a reason to protect broadcast journalism outlets.

"NPR, PBS, and other affiliates are also responsible for helping to keep people safe," said Lujan.

"These entities are responsible for the repeaters, if you will, that communication lives on. When there's a natural disaster. In the case of New Mexico recently, it was those repeaters and the ability for that transmission to help carry signals from entities like KNMX, from Las Vegas, New Mexico, on their AM station, which was the only ability to be able to keep people informed.

The legislation would not affect the commission’s existing authority in cases involving obscenity, fraud, or other legal violations already covered under federal law.

