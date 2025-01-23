Deb Haaland Reflects on Groundbreaking Interior Term

Deb Haaland has wrapped up her historic tenure as the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet department.

As Interior Secretary, Haaland oversaw vast public lands, resources, and tribal affairs, making strides in environmental policy, Indigenous sovereignty, and historical reconciliation.

Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo who has lived and worked most of her life in New Mexico reflected on her four years in office last week.

Haaland led initiatives to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and the impacts of resource extraction on public and tribal lands.

During her tenure, the agency approved nearly 50 renewable energy projects, preserved more than a million square miles of land, and implemented stricter controls on oil and gas leasing.

Critics argued some decisions slowed energy production, but the U.S. reached record production levels during her time in office.

One of Haaland’s most significant legacies is her work to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools.

The Interior Department released groundbreaking reports detailing abuse and deaths at federally supported institutions, a chapter Haaland says caused generational trauma in Indigenous communities.

Her department’s recommendations for healing led President Joe Biden to issue a formal apology, an act Haaland called "unprecedented."

Haaland also pushed for tribal sovereignty, establishing over 400 agreements for co-stewardship of federal lands.

She helped direct nearly $45 billion in federal funding to tribal infrastructure and social programs, marking a shift in government-tribal relations.

Haaland faced criticism at times from tribal groups opposing renewable energy projects near sacred sites.

The Albuquerque Journal reported in December that Haaland is preparing to run for Governor of New Mexico, in a race that could pit her against senator Martin Heinrich.

Adapted from an Associated Press article by Susan Montoya Bryan.

