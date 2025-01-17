LFC to Examine Range of Proposed Legislation

Today is the last day for legislators to pre-file bills prior to the start of next week’s sixty day legislative session.

In an announcement yesterday from the Legislative Finance Committee, several of those proposals would create reporting and performance requirements for demonstration projects.

That means they’ll be the ones among at least 11 bills the LFC is planning to discuss on Monday, to consider endorsing just before the session starts on Tuesday.

One key proposal focuses on improving accountability for education demonstration projects funded through the Public Education Reform and GRO funds.

The acronym, GRO, stands for government results and opportunity.

Created last year, the GRO fund supports pilot programs for three years, with potential for continued funding based on performance.

The LFC is also considering a proposal aiming to transform the education reform fund into a research-driven resource with oversight from multiple state agencies, including the Public Education Department.

A proposed wildfire measure would create dedicated funds for response and preparedness, including more resources for future fire seasons.

Proposed reforms to the child welfare system would enhance oversight of the Children, Youth, and Families Department. A new commission would oversee the nomination process for CYFD’s leadership.

Another bill seeks to formalize job creation and wage reporting requirements for state economic programs.

