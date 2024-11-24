NM Health Secretary Resigns

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen is leaving after less than two years on the job.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement yesterday, saying Allen would be stepping down at the end of the day.

She did not give a reason for his departure, but she said she appreciated his contributions.

Allen is the latest in a long line of cabinet secretaries to leave the state government.

Midway through Lujan Grisham’s second turn, her administration has recently seen turnover at key agencies including the Public Education Department and the Children, Youth and Families Department.

Lujan Grisham appointed Allen to the top post in the Health Department in January 2023, citing his policy experience.

He was head of the Oregon Health Authority just prior to taking the post in New Mexico.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting , he resigned from that position just after the 2022 election, amid campaign promises made by the eventual governor elect that she would fire him upon taking office.

Lujan Grisham’s health policy advisor, Gina DeBlassie, will serve as interim cabinet secretary.

The governor’s office said DeBlassie has more than 30 years of health care expertise and formerly served as chief operating officer for a company that provides home care services for seniors.

She also stepped in last year as the interim head of the state's Aging and Long-Term Services Department when that secretary retired.

Adapted and augmented from an Associated Press article.