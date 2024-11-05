Abortion and Economy Among Issues in NM Senate Race

Incumbent New Mexico U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is seeking a third term against Republican nominee Nella Domenici.

A former executive at hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, Domenici said she would bring her business know-how to bear on efforts to tame inflation and expand economic opportunity.

She characterizes the U.S.-Mexico border as a crisis of crime and drugs, and has advocated for expanding alternatives to traditional public schools.

Meanwhile Heinrich has touted his work on infrastructure and energy spending that expanded New Mexico’s national security installations including Los Alamos National Laboratory.

He’s been an advocate for gun safety regulations and voiced support for an overhaul of Senate filibuster rules that can be easily used to hinder or block votes.

The Senate candidates clashed on abortion rights as New Mexico increasingly serves as a destination for care for patients traveling from nearby states where the procedure is banned.

Heinrich supports an expansion of federal abortion guarantees, while Domenici has emphasized state rights and said she'll focus on efforts to reduce unintended pregnancies through education and birth control.

Domenici said she’d vote for Trump, though she didn’t mention him much while campaigning.

Trump lost the 2020 vote in New Mexico by an 11% margin. Domenici’s father was the last New Mexico Republican to serve in the Senate, retiring after six terms in 2009.

Polls will be open today until 7 p.m. There are 33 polling sites open across Santa Fe County.

Most voters have already cast their ballots via early or mail-in voting. County Clerk Katharine Clark has some advice for those who plan to vote today.

“ if you do not have time to wait in line, do not go to The (Santa Fe County) Fairgrounds. That is where you social vote and catch up on everyone's grandchildren," said Clark.

"If you are in a hurry, please go to Mandela. Please go to other school sites around. At the County Fairgrounds, I think one in six of our voters will vote on election day at that site. It gets very, very busy. I think we can handle 5,000 people, but you may have to wait 30 minutes to vote there."

Join us at KSFR this evening starting at 6 p.m. for tonight’s election panel.

This story was adapted from an Associated Press article by Morgan Lee.