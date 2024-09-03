NM Gov. Talks Healthcare at DNC

New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke during prime time of last night’s Democratic National Convention.

The governor, who served as the state’s Secretary of Health before she was elected as a U.S. representative, has known her party’s presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, since they served together in Congress.

She drew a connection to the work they’ve both done to try to make healthcare more affordable.

“I spent 20 years working to get Medicare the ability to negotiate lower drug prices. As vice president, Kamala Harris delivered it.”

In her four-and-a-half-minute speech, the governor called out GOP candidate Donald Trump for attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act during his administration.

The former president has said he won’t repeal the ACA this time around and will offer an alternative but he hasn’t yet released full details on that.

Last night, Lujan Grisham listed some of the Harris proposals around healthcare costs.

“She’ll cap drug costs, she’ll go after corporate price gougers, and ensure every women who needs it can access reproductive health care.”

New Mexico’s Senate Republican Leader, Greg Baca, of Belen, issued a statement last night saying that he was disappointed the governor didn’t use last night’s platform to talk about what he said were the most immediate needs of state residents. He mentioned crime, inflation, and education.

Governor Lujan Grisham is scheduled to return to New Mexico on Friday, after the DNC ends.

