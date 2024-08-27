© 2024
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hate against women politicians fueled by social media platforms, says new report

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:30 PM MDT
Power of Social Media
PointRaiser
/
Flckr
Power of Social Media

Just out from the Center for Countering Digital Hate is a new report “Abusing Women in Politics.” The report alleges that social media companies like Instagram enable the spread of online hate and disinformation against women politicians. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper interviewed the Center’s CEO Imran Ahmed about the study. The Center is based in the U.S. and U.K.

The Center collected 560,000 comments posted on Instagram against 10 congressional women—5 Democrats, including Sen. Kamala Harris, and 5 Republicans. One in 25 comments, more than 20,000, was identified as likely “toxic” by a Google AI tool. Researchers then looked at 1000 of the worst comments—which used sexist and racist terms, made death and rape threats and more. When these comments were presented to Instagram, the platform allowed 93% of them to remain on its site. Per Ahmed, the motive is profit and no social media platform is good at removing hate speech against women in politics.

In terms of solutions, Ahmed suggests that social media platforms should enforce their own internal rules against on-line hate. Funding of non-profits which help women handle on-line violence is another way to help solve the problem. And finally, the Center supports amending a 1996 federal communications law so that social media platforms are held accountable for hate speech.

KSFR reached out to Instagram for its reaction to the report “Abusing Women in Politics.” At press time, no response had been received.

To read the full report, click on: Abusing women in politics — Center for Countering Digital Hate | CCDH (counterhate.com)
Government
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
See stories by Mary Lou Cooper