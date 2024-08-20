© 2024
Election 2024: Women out register and out vote men but lack parity as candidates

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:37 AM MDT
Trust American Women and Vote
AnneMarieDesign
/
Wikimedia Commons
Trust American Women and Vote

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks about election 2024 and gender parity with Rutgers University Professor Kelly Ditmar, director of research at the non-partisan Center for American Women in Politics (CAWP). The discussion revealed these key facts:

Although U.S. population is roughly divided in half between men and women, of the 168 million total registered voters, 10 million more women than men are registered to vote. According to the CAWP, women have outnumbered and outvoted men nationwide for over 40 years; but

When it comes to women as a percentage of candidates in 2024, major disparities emerge.

· 23% running for the U.S. Senate are women,

· 26.8% running for US House are women,

· 20% running for governor are women, and

· An est. 1/3 of candidates for state legislative seats are women.

· When broken down by party, percentages of women candidates in these races are greater for Democrats than for Republicans.

As to why gender disparities exist between men and women as political candidates, Ditmar offered several explanations such as past traditions, finding other venues to make a difference, financial barriers and caregiving responsibilities.

New Mexico is a good news state for women in politics. The state ranks 6th in the nation for women serving in state legislatures.

Ditmar also talked about money when it comes to women in politics. She said women can match men when it comes to raising money, but while men get a greater percentage from self- financing, women receive more from small contributions. In terms of donating money to campaigns, men exceed women.

As to why it’s important for women to have a seat at the political table, Ditmar told KSFR it’s a matter of justice and fairness. Symbolically, it’s important to see women in public office. Finally, women make a difference in policy agendas and outcomes because they bring different experiences to the table.

For more information about women in politics, click on: https://cawp.rutgers.edu/
Government
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
See stories by Mary Lou Cooper