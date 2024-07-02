KSFR Annual Americana Radio Quiz, July 4, 2024

KSFR kicks off 2024 Independence Day celebrations with an Americana quiz from reporters Rob Hochschild and Mary Lou Cooper. But first, a quick history lesson.

· July 4th is the day we celebrate as American Independence Day because that’s the day in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted by the Second Continental Congress.

· But the squabbles and fights between America and Britain began much earlier.

· First the British imposed taxes on sugar and then on all legal documents and newspapers.

· An infamous tax on tea resulted in the Boston tea party when some 92,000 pounds of it were dumped in Boston Harbor. The British added fuel to the fire by dispatching troops to Boston to enforce oppressive laws and taxes.

· On April 19, 1775, the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts.

· The Revolutionary war did not end until the Paris Peace Treaty was signed in 1783.



Quick Americana quiz. Sharpen your pencils and test your knowledge.

1. Did most colonists support the American Revolution?

2. What foreign countries supported American colonists in our Revolutionary War?

3. Who is Uncle Sam? Is he a real person?

4. What is our national anthem and who wrote it?

5. What will Americans be eating and drinking on Independence Day and how much will all this cost? (And by the way, what will you be eating?)

6. How much money will Americans spend on fireworks this July 4th?

7. How many of us will take a trip this Independence Day holiday and where are we going?

Click on the link above for answers to these July 4th questions and more. If you live in Santa Fe, check out the annual Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza event sponsored by the Rotary Club. While you’re there, stop by the KSFR table where we’ll meet and greet our listeners. For activities for the whole family including fireworks after dark, head out to the Santa Fe Place Mall from 6 to 10 p.m. All of us at KSFR wish our listeners a very enjoyable and safe holiday.

Note: Music for this story was provided by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.