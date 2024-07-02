© 2024
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSFR Annual Americana Radio Quiz, July 4, 2024

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper,
Rob Hochschild
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM MDT
Uncle Sam I Want you-Poster
DonkeyHotey
/
Creative Commons
Uncle Sam I Want you-Poster

KSFR Annual Americana Radio Quiz, July 4, 2024

KSFR kicks off 2024 Independence Day celebrations with an Americana quiz from reporters Rob Hochschild and Mary Lou Cooper. But first, a quick history lesson.

· July 4th is the day we celebrate as American Independence Day because that’s the day in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted by the Second Continental Congress.

· But the squabbles and fights between America and Britain began much earlier.

· First the British imposed taxes on sugar and then on all legal documents and newspapers.

· An infamous tax on tea resulted in the Boston tea party when some 92,000 pounds of it were dumped in Boston Harbor. The British added fuel to the fire by dispatching troops to Boston to enforce oppressive laws and taxes.

· On April 19, 1775, the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts.

· The Revolutionary war did not end until the Paris Peace Treaty was signed in 1783.

 
Quick Americana quiz. Sharpen your pencils and test your knowledge.

1. Did most colonists support the American Revolution?

2. What foreign countries supported American colonists in our Revolutionary War?

3. Who is Uncle Sam? Is he a real person?

4. What is our national anthem and who wrote it?

5. What will Americans be eating and drinking on Independence Day and how much will all this cost? (And by the way, what will you be eating?)

6. How much money will Americans spend on fireworks this July 4th?

7. How many of us will take a trip this Independence Day holiday and where are we going?

Click on the link above for answers to these July 4th questions and more.  If you live in Santa Fe, check out the annual Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza event sponsored by the Rotary Club.  While you’re there, stop by the KSFR table where we’ll meet and greet our listeners.  For activities for the whole family including fireworks after dark, head out to the Santa Fe Place Mall from 6 to 10 p.m.  All of us at KSFR wish our listeners a very enjoyable and safe holiday.

Note: Music for this story was provided by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.    
Government
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
See stories by Mary Lou Cooper
Rob Hochschild
Rob Hochschild’s professional radio career began in the late 1980s, when he worked as a news reporter at WCIB on Cape Cod. But his obsession with radio—and music—goes back to his childhood near Philadelphia, when he listened to everything from Sixers games to soul music on Philly’s AM and FM dials.
See stories by Rob Hochschild