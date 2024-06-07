"Morning Joe": Senator Heinrich on the Senate Election in NM

Incumbent US Senator Martin Heinrich has won the Democratic Primary election in New Mexico.

He Will Be running against Republican candidate Nella Domenici.

Senator Heinrich appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Program on June 5th.

He was asked what the voting situation is like in New Mexico for the US Senate seat.

“This is not a normal election cycle, it's a choice between democracy and all the freedoms that affords us and something that doesn't look like democracy anymore. In New Mexico we cannot afford to elect an enable to the kind of behaviors we see from the former president.”

Senator Heinrich was asked how Domenici's career background might influence the upcoming election.

“I think the biggest challenge for my opponent is that most New Mexicans just can't see themselves in a hedge fund executive. It's a way of life that is completely foreign to them, and connecting with voters is kind of at the center of what any campaign is all about.”

The Senator was asked about the president's recent move on border policy.

“I think it was a necessary decision and it doesn't negate the fact that we really do need to change the way our asylum system works and reform our asylum system fundamentally. And you can only do that permanently with a change in the law, which means that republicans need to come back to the table to make the kind of permanent changes that we need in our system. Both to secure the border and also to serve the interest of legitimate asylum seekers.”

Senator Heinrich was asked how he felt climate policies were going to influence this election.

“Well I think that we actually have an enormous opportunity on the democratic side with respect to climate change and connecting with young voters. The legislation that we passed with respect to energy and climate last congress was the biggest progress that we have ever seen on this front, but young voters don't know very much about it yet. For candidates that are willing to explain just how much we got done, how we basically created industrial policy to build the clean energy manufacturing plants of the future, it really gives us an opportunity with young voters which has obviously been a challenging block.”