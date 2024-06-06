Voters Remove Some Incumbent Lawmakers in Primary Election

Bt Morgan Lee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico voters have ousted several incumbent lawmakers in the state's primary election, as ballots were tallied Wednesday.

Former school board member and educator Jon Hill of Las Cruces defeated state Rep. Willie Madrid of Chapparal in Tuesday's primary election. Hill campaigned in support of environmental and progressive initiatives — including the need for paid family leave legislation after a bill failed this year on a 34-36 state House vote, with several Democrats including Madrid voting in opposition. The district borders Texas and traverses the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

Uncertified election results also show Anita Gonzales of Las Vegas, New Mexico, capturing the Democratic nomination to a rural district that unites distant communities from Moriarty to Pecos. She defeated two-term state Rep. Ambrose Castellano of Serafina, an opponent of the paid family leave legislation. Nearly 70% of district residents identify themselves as Latino.

More than 20 incumbents had challengers in the primary, under a closed system that limits participation to voters who register with major parties, leaving out minor-party or unaffiliated voters, but not Libertarians.

In House District 69, incumbent Democratic Rep. Harry Garcia of Grants, a social conservative on abortion and proponent of gun rights, lost his bid for a fifth term. Attorney Michelle “Paulene” Abeyta of To’hajiilee on the Navajo Nation won the nomination for a district where two-thirds of registered voters identify as Native American. Abeyta has no Republican competition in the general election.

In Senate District 13, incumbent state Sen. Bill O’Neill of Albuquerque was defeated in the Democratic primary by Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley in a contest between seasoned politicians in a heavily redrawn district that includes downtown Albuquerque.