$1.5 Million to Help Doña Ana County Weatherize Homes

Members of the New Mexican Delegation, US Senators Martin Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Ben Ray Lujan and US Representative Gabe Vasquez are welcoming the U.S. Department of Energy’s announcement of a $1.5 million award from the Infrastructure Law that will help working families in Doña Ana County lower their energy costs.

The funding from the Infrastructure Law’s Weatherization Assistance Program will allow the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority to complete necessary home repairs, comprehensive weatherization, and solar panel installation for 115-140 homes currently on weatherization waitlists in underserved communities in Doña Ana County.

Senator Heinrich said, “These weatherization and solar installation projects will lower energy costs for working families in Doña Ana County and create more opportunities in the building trades for the local workforce. This is the latest example of how the investments we secured in the Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are accelerating an American-made clean energy future with careers that New Mexicans can build their families around.”

Representative Vasquez said “I’m excited to welcome this $1.5 million investment that will make a real difference for families in Doña Ana County. This funding to improve home energy efficiency and install solar panels will help more than 100 families save on their monthly bills. This initiative is a critical step toward making clean energy affordable and accessible for New Mexicans.”

The Doña Ana County initiative is one of 13 projects selected nationwide as part of a $25 million announcement from the Department of Energy. All of the announced projects will collaborate with community partners to perform innovative and comprehensive energy-saving repairs and upgrades to make low-income homes more climate resilient and lower energy costs for families.

The projects also support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets a goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal climate, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, and other investments flow to communities that have been historically marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.