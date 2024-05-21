© 2024
Senator Heinrich Introduces Artificial Intelligence Roadmap

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:07 PM MDT
Senator Martin Heinrich speaking at the AI Roadmap unveiling
Leader Schumer & Senators Rounds, Heinrich, Young Release Bipartisan Roadmap for AI Policy in Senate
/
Senator Schumer
Senator Martin Heinrich speaking at the AI Roadmap unveiling

This is an extended newscast for the Senates unveiling of their Artificial Intelligence Committee's Roadmap, presented by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Mike Rounds, Senator Martin Heinrich, and Senator Todd Young.

The making of this roadmap was done over an 8 month period and included input from some giants of tech, such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

This includes incentives for artificial intelligence companies and a $35 billion appropriation to help ensure the United States has the most advanced AI systems.

S. Baxter Clinton
Shantar Baxter Clinton is the hourly News Reporter for KSFR. He’s earned an Associates of the Arts from Bard College at Simons Rock and a Bachelors in journalism with a minor in anthropology from the University of Maine.
