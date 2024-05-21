Senator Heinrich Introduces Artificial Intelligence Roadmap

This is an extended newscast for the Senates unveiling of their Artificial Intelligence Committee's Roadmap, presented by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Mike Rounds, Senator Martin Heinrich, and Senator Todd Young.

The making of this roadmap was done over an 8 month period and included input from some giants of tech, such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

This includes incentives for artificial intelligence companies and a $35 billion appropriation to help ensure the United States has the most advanced AI systems.