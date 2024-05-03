© 2024
NM Senator Led Legislation Banning Russian Uranium Imports

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:10 PM MDT
U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico announced the unanimous passage of his legislation in the Senate to ban imports of Russian uranium to the United States. The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

In addition to Heinrich, the legislation was led in the Senate by U.S. Senator John Barrasso, and cosponsored by 5 other senators.

The companion legislation previously passed the House of Representatives in December 2023 by voice vote.

Senator Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Said, “Banning imports of Russian uranium will strengthen our nation’s energy security, reduce our reliance on Russia for nuclear fuels, and prevent American dollars from funding Vladimir Putin’s unjustified war in Ukraine. Now that both chambers of Congress have passed this legislation, we will be able to shore up our nuclear fuel supply chain and invest in American producers like Urenco in Lea County, New Mexico.”
Government
S. Baxter Clinton
Shantar Baxter Clinton is the hourly News Reporter for KSFR. He’s earned an Associates of the Arts from Bard College at Simons Rock and a Bachelors in journalism with a minor in anthropology from the University of Maine.
