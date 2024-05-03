NM Senator Led Legislation Banning Russian Uranium Imports

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico announced the unanimous passage of his legislation in the Senate to ban imports of Russian uranium to the United States. The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

In addition to Heinrich, the legislation was led in the Senate by U.S. Senator John Barrasso, and cosponsored by 5 other senators.

The companion legislation previously passed the House of Representatives in December 2023 by voice vote.

Senator Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Said, “Banning imports of Russian uranium will strengthen our nation’s energy security, reduce our reliance on Russia for nuclear fuels, and prevent American dollars from funding Vladimir Putin’s unjustified war in Ukraine. Now that both chambers of Congress have passed this legislation, we will be able to shore up our nuclear fuel supply chain and invest in American producers like Urenco in Lea County, New Mexico.”