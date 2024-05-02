NM Sen. Lujan Writes USDA about Bird Flu in Cattle

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to expand a federal program to allow cattle producers to receive resources to stop the spread of the avian flu.

Highly Pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza remains a persistent threat to animal and human health, and the recent outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle and one human case is concerning. While the milk supply is currently safe, New Mexico farmers should not have to bear the costs of preventing future pandemics alone. The current risk to human health is low, however, the federal government must act aggressively to stem the likelihood of future pandemics.

Senator Luján wrote,

“The current H5N1 outbreak in cattle poses a particular challenge to small producers who manage diverse livestock operations. It is imperative that these producers possess the financial means to effectively quarantine affected livestock and undertake a thorough cleaning and disinfection process. These steps are crucial to halt viral spread to other animals, such as swine, and ultimately safeguard human health, but they are not without cost and risk,” “I urge the USDA to make available incentives for dairy cattle producers to enhance their readiness and capabilities in mitigating the spread of viruses with pandemic potential, similar to the approach USDA takes with poultry producers. Specifically, I urge that USDA expand the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Producer Indemnity and Compensation program, which is focused on eradicating and controlling foreign animal diseases, emerging diseases, and program diseases, to include dairy cattle and other mammals affected by avian influenza.”

