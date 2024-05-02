© 2024
NM Sen. Lujan Writes USDA about Bird Flu in Cattle

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:30 PM MDT
FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday, March 25, 2024, that milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)
Rodrigo Abd/AP
/
AP
FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday, March 25, 2024, that milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to expand a federal program to allow cattle producers to receive resources to stop the spread of the avian flu.

Highly Pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza remains a persistent threat to animal and human health, and the recent outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle and one human case is concerning. While the milk supply is currently safe, New Mexico farmers should not have to bear the costs of preventing future pandemics alone. The current risk to human health is low, however, the federal government must act aggressively to stem the likelihood of future pandemics.

Senator Luján wrote,

“The current H5N1 outbreak in cattle poses a particular challenge to small producers who manage diverse livestock operations. It is imperative that these producers possess the financial means to effectively quarantine affected livestock and undertake a thorough cleaning and disinfection process. These steps are crucial to halt viral spread to other animals, such as swine, and ultimately safeguard human health, but they are not without cost and risk,” “I urge the USDA to make available incentives for dairy cattle producers to enhance their readiness and capabilities in mitigating the spread of viruses with pandemic potential, similar to the approach USDA takes with poultry producers. Specifically, I urge that USDA expand the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Producer Indemnity and Compensation program, which is focused on eradicating and controlling foreign animal diseases, emerging diseases, and program diseases, to include dairy cattle and other mammals affected by avian influenza.”
S. Baxter Clinton
Shantar Baxter Clinton is the hourly News Reporter for KSFR. He’s earned an Associates of the Arts from Bard College at Simons Rock and a Bachelors in journalism with a minor in anthropology from the University of Maine.
