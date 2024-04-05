Sen. Heinrich Keynote Speech at First B2B Electrify New Mexico

US Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, a member of the energy and natural resources committee and the co founder and co chair of the electrification Caucus provided a keynote video speech to be presented at the first Business to Business Electrify New Mexico Event.

The Event was hosted by Renewable Energy Industries of New Mexico at the Sid Cutter Pilots Pavillion in Albuquerque.

The event was to bring industry leaders and policy makers together to discuss and collaborate on how to unleash the potential of electric resources.

In the video Heinrich said soon New Mexicans will be making changes.

Very soon, most of us will power our cars, heat our water, and heat and cool our homes with clean electrons rather than hydrocarbon molecules. This will not only help us meet the moment and achieve our climate goals. It will help working families in our state lower their costs and live in healthier and more comfortable homes.

He said New Mexico was the first apply for recent energy rebates.

Last month, the Department of Energy announced that New Mexico was the first state in the whole country to submit an application to roll out the IRA’s Home Energy Rebates. I am eager to see these savings make it to New Mexico families.

Senator Heinrich said we are building a marvel sized wind project.

Last year, we also broke ground on the SunZia Transmission and Wind Project. SunZia will become the largest clean energy infrastructure project ever built in the Western Hemisphere. And we are building it in New Mexico.

He said we are positioned to remain in the center of clean energy innovation.

Just last month, the Department of Energy awarded Pajarito Powder with not one, but two 10 million dollar awards from the Inflation Reduction Act. This will help the company scale production of components for electrolyzers and fuel cells. And it will keep New Mexico at the center of clean energy innovation.

Senator Heinrich said this is the opportunity to build New Mexico's middle class.

The buildout of our clean energy and fully electrified future is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to grow the middle class. But only if we invest in training our workforce and small business owners for what’s ahead. We need to invest in proven career training pathways to prepare many more New Mexicans for these skilled trades careers. That means working collaboratively with labor unions, community colleges, and private industry.

