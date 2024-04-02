NM Senator Supports Baby Formula Production in America

US Senators Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania introduced the Infant Formula Made in America Act, which creates a new tax credit program to support new or expanding small American infant formula producers.

This comes more than two years after there was a large recall of infant formula that impacted families across the nation.

Heinrich and Casey are making a move to increase domestic formula production to reduce the parental fear of providing their babies with contaminated formula.

This comes after Reckitt/Mead Johnson, a producer of specialty formulas for infants with allergies, recalled over 675,000 cans of product.

Senator Heinrich said, “The nationwide infant formula shortage directly impacted New Mexico’s families — forcing parents to travel from store to store in search of formula for their babies, worrying if they’d find enough to keep their little ones fed. By investing in American infant formula manufacturers, we can prevent future shortages from happening and keep our youngest New Mexicans fed.”

Similar legislation was led in the House by U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.