Center for American Women in Politics: Municipal Office Data

The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, is pleased to announce the release of CAWP’s 2024 data on women in municipal offices across the United States.

This dataset offers insights into women's representation in local elected roles, including mayoral positions, city councils, and equivalent offices.

Women hold 32.3% of municipal offices, while men accounted for 67.1%, closely mirroring figures from 2023.

CAWP’s findings from the 2024 data show that the top 3 states are Colorado, Nevada and Oregon with the highest percentages of women in municipal office with 46.1%, 44.3%, 43.2% respectively.

The data shows the states with the smallest percentage of women in office are Alabama at 23.1%, South Dakota at 23%, North Dakota at 20%, Mississippi at 19.7% and Nebraska at 19.2%.

New Mexico ranks 22nd with 32.1%.