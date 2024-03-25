Group of New Mexican Senators Send Letter About Boarder Crisis

New Mexico Senator Crystal Brantley of Elephant Butte and the Senate Republican Caucus sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for immediate action to secure the border.

The letter was sent after Senator Brantley, together with Senator Steven McCutcheon, toured a section of the U.S.-Mexico Border in Luna County.

The letter reads in full,

"Dear Mr. Secretary:

"We, the undersigned New Mexico State Senators, are writing to express our growing frustrations and concerns with the escalating crisis at our southern border.

"Procrastination and inaction by the Biden Administration are responsible for this crisis, and we are first hand witnesses to its dire impacts on our local communities.

"The unfettered flow of illegal immigration and organized criminal activity is compromising the safety and security of our constituents, and the problems are only getting worse.

"For these reasons, we were particularly angered to learn of the wide open gates at the border wall in Luna County.

"It is our understanding that these large passages were opened to allow for the free migration of wildlife, but given the current migrant surge, it is unfathomable that they remain open today.

"The mismanagement of our southern border has rendered New Mexico particularly vulnerable and exposed to heightened criminal activity, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, violent crime, and damage to personal property.

"We are seeing a considerable increase in the number of migrant crossings, including a record-number of unaccompanied minors.

"We are also seeing dramatic spikes in drug seizures involving methamphetamines and fentanyl.

"Meanwhile, our local resources are strained, facilities are overcrowded, and law enforcement is overwhelmed.

"Border security may be a political talking point for the President, but for our New Mexico citizens, it is a necessary means to preserve our property rights and our personal safety.

"The crisis at our southern border is unsustainable, and we demand action.

"Close the gates, allow the Border Patrol to do their job, and urge our Governor to deploy the National Guard to assist them.

"Further delay is not an option. Secure our border now."

This letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for immediate action to secure the border was signed by 15 Republican Senators of New Mexico.

Copy of the letter bellow

New Mexico Senate Republican Letter