Rep. Romero Speaks on Firearms Waiting Period Law

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials were welcomed at West West Mesa High School for the Governor to sign 4 bills regarding public safety.

Representative Andrea Romero of District 34 in Santa Fe, was a sponsor of House Bill 129, The Firearm Sale Waiting Period Crimes Law.

This law establishes a statewide 7-day waiting period for the purchase of firearms, double the current waiting period required by the federal government.

Rep. Romero Spoke to the students and explained her position.

“I got into this work right after the Parkland shooting. As many as you know and have experienced with your schools, you just want to show up to school every day and learn and do your amazing activities and do the things that you love, and the fact that you have gun violence hanging over your head everyday is why I do this work.

Representative Romero shared a first hand experience with gun violence

“Right after I graduated high school I went to a concert in downtown Albuquerque and someone decided to spray bullets into a crowd of people right in the back alley while we were trying to meet the band. That whole situation is why I think so many of us wonder what could happen to us on any given day and the fact that you have to face that, no one ever should, and I know that I should have never experienced that.”

She then mentioned how the Uvalde shooting incident made her feel like they need to introduce multiple bills and explained why they landed on waiting periods

We landed on waiting periods. What we know about our community is that a lot of people who are suffering will buy a gun and harm themselves. that means a lot to those who have been affected by those who committed suicide those that harmed themselves or have tried to harm themselves. We've created a critical loophole with the waiting period.

She Explained the Uvalde Shooting Inspired legislative action and they landed on waiting periods.

Representative Romero thanked her colleagues and encouraged the students to get involved.

“To those who have been part of this fight I just want to thank them so much for the critical and amazing work that we are going to continue to do for you and your community. I cannot wait until I can endorse your campaign when you come and run for office, that's where I was at, sitting in the same seat as you when I was in high school in Santa Fe going maybe one day but probably not, and here we are.”