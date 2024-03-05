Governor Signs 4 Bills on Public Safety

Today, West Mesa High School in Albuquerque welcomed Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to Sign 4 bills regarding public safety into law.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is proud of the two bills regarding firearms, at a time when the nation has stalled on the subject.

“Across America right now it's really stalled out, speaking the truth about gun violence we are not going to do that in New Mexico. We’re going to respect responsible gun owners rights, that's the easy thing to do. What's not so easy is keeping firearms out of the wrong hands. what we're doing today is a giant leap, not just a step in making sure that occurs.”

Senate Bill 5, the Firearms Near Polling Places law will prohibits carrying firearms within 100 feet of polling places and ballot receptacles.

Governor Lujan Grisham said this to the Mesa High school seniors that will be voting this year.

“I want to make sure that when you're exercising that privilege and right that you're safe, and your family is safe.“

House Bill 129, establishes a statewide 7-day waiting period for the purchase of firearms with some exemptions.

The Governor believes that this bill will save many lives in New Mexico.

“This bill will save so many lives and in fact in our state too many people who feel like they're at the end of the road and they could use a little more time to reach out for help… don't, when you get a firearm readily and easily.”

The Increased Attempted Murder Penalty Law will strengthen penalties for 2nd degree murder-related offenses, a majority of homicides cases within our state.

Senate Bill 271 will mandate that judges hold certain defendants without bond if they are alleged to have committed another felony while out on bond

Governor Lujan Grisham explained it to the High schoolers this way.

“When you commit another crime you're not getting back out of jail, you're staying there until we are really clear if you're innocent or guilty of those charges and we're going to stop the revolving door. To put it in perspective, it would be like if someone gets detention but never shows up and nothing ever happens, it's not fair to the rest of the students.”

Governor Lujan Grisham said we need to be diligent about safety.

“I will continue this work until Albuquerque and New Mexico are the safest places in America; to raise your family, to go to school, to own a business, that's who New Mexicans are.“