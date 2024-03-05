Clean Transportation Fuel Bill Signed

Today March 5th, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 41, the clean transportation fuel standard bill, into law at the Roundhouse.

The Governor thanked the stakeholders and said we will continue to lead in addressing the climate crisis.

“A ton of incredibly talented stakeholders who were clear about helping New Mexico continue to lead and address the climate crisis.”

S. Baxter Clinton / KSFR The Clean Fuel Entourage that supported House Bill 41

New Mexico has rural state issues, with high demand for driving and agricultural activities; the Governor acknowledged that it's difficult to change habits but there has been a lot of cooperation.

New Mexico is the 4th state to have a law of this nature.

With the expansion of biofuels and hydrogen for agriculture as well as solar and wind, the Governor believes we will see numerous developmental responses.

“We will see a number of responses to creating clean fuel options in the state of New Mexico.”

Senator Mimi Stewart, the president pro tempore, retorted against the main criticism of this law.

The only thing that people want to say is that this will raise gas prices and that is just not true. In California, the clean fuels that they sell is a $1.50 less than regular fuel. We need to have lower gas prices in New Mexico and it will come with our cleaner fuel standard.”

When asked if this law would diminish a push for electric vehicles, the governor responded that they are part of the tools we need to meet our goals.

I think we need a lot more to reach a net-zero goal that each of us desire by 2050; we’re going to have to do more in transportation, we're going to have to do more in [agriculture], no question about that. We are taking every tool in the tool box, and electric vehicles are a powerful effort, being clean cars, but for all the other cars we need clean fuels.”

Overall The Governor said she is delighted about this legislation.

“I'm delighted about this bill and I'm really proud of the state because we are leaning in in every way possible to address and tackle climate change.”