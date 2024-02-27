The New Mexican Delegation Welcomes $40 Million for Water

New Mexican US Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, along with our US Representatives are welcoming over $40 million of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding from the US Environmental Protection Agency to support water infrastructure upgrades across the state.

The announcement is part of the over $50 billion being invested in water infrastructure upgrades across the nation from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This is the largest investment in water infrastructure in American history.

About half of the funding will be available as grants or principle forgiveness loans to help ensure that the funding ends up with the communities that will benefit from this the most.

Since 2022, the Bipartisan Infrastructure law has put nearly $175 million dollars into water infrastructure in New Mexico; that helps preserve public health, conserve water resources and adds to job creation for New Mexicans.

In 2023, the City of Socorro received $7.5 million from the EPA to increase the city's sewage capacity and relocate residents that were being exposed to contaminated areas.

The EPA Awarded the Village of Ruidoso $350,000 to upgrade the Stormwater Master Plan, that helped mitigate flooding in the area with provisional drainage.

Senator Heinrich said,

“Modernizing our water infrastructure is how we create economic security and opportunity for communities in New Mexico. I am proud to welcome this historic federal investment from the Infrastructure Law to make crucial upgrades to our wastewater systems and stormwater infrastructure. Together, these investments will allow New Mexicans to protect their homes from severe weather, keep families safe and healthy, and create a solid foundation for our communities to grow.”