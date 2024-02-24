Legislature Passes Health Care Delivery & Access Act

The House of Representatives was able to pass the Health Care Delivery & Access Act with a vote of 59-1.

Senate Bill 17 will now be heading to the Governor's Office for final approval.

Bill Cosponsor Representative Doreen Y. Gallegos presented Senate Bill 17 to the House.

“Senate Bill 17 is simply another vehicle to help address the healthcare crisis in New Mexico. I am very honored to be a cosponsor of this bill because I believe this bill will address many issues facing the most vulnerable members of our community. Mr. Speaker, hospital, CEO’s and staff leadership from the Human Service Department and staff from the Governor's Office have worked together to create a forward-thinking game-changing proposal that will not require the General Fund to put in more money to implement this bill. Hospitals will pay an assessment that will generate 1.6 billion Medicaid dollars.”

This act uses the multiplier effect of the almost 75% Medicaid match, with the assessment providing the state’s 25% share and receiving a $3 revenue impact for every $1 put into the program.

Hospitals in the state would be required to report information or data necessary to implement and administer the Healthcare Delivery and Access Act.

The Health Care Authority is permitted to hold 10% of assessments to run this program.

Representative Christina Parajon, a cosponsor of SB 17, believes this will be impactful legislation.

“Mr. Speaker, this bill will be highly impactful for my district. Many who are Medicaid and Medicare users; I myself stood in line in the HSD Medicaid office some time ago and realized just how important it is that we continue to provide access for this vital vital insurance.”