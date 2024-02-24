© 2024
$10.22 Billion Budget Moves to Governor's Desk

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:43 PM MST
The New Mexico Roundhouse
S. Baxter Clinton
/
KSFR
The New Mexico Roundhouse

The House of Representatives were able to agree with the amendments that the Senate made to House Bill 2, now the $10.22 billion budget is heading to the Governor for final approval.

The Senate moved the legislation back to the house with a vote of 31-10.

This shows Fiscal Year 2025 getting an increase of 6.8% from the year prior and it will retain a 31% reserve.

Representative Nathan Small presented the Senate amendments to the budget bill.

“Mr. Speaker, Body [of Representatives], you have before you our summary, the LSC summary of the Senate Finance Committee’s amendments to House Bill 2 and 3. While they took a little while with their work, they did overall good work Mr. Speaker and Body. First on the recurring side Mr. Speaker and Body, their total changes included an increase of $31.6 million from what we sent over bringing when you add in the Feed Bill a 6.8% recurring budget increase equal to $10.22 billion.

Representative T. Ryan Lane showed concern about a Senate amendment.

“They made about a $10 million increase to the State Police pay plan, can I get details on what percentage that will be compared to the rest of the state employees.”

Representative Small responded with expert information stating that it was over 10%, concerning representative Lane.

“It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of law enforcement, including the State Police but I also think that we as a Body need to be careful about what those large increases do to our local police agencies.

This budget includes $4.4 Billion in recurring funds for public schools as well as a 3% salary increase for educators and $50 Million to start the Tribal Education Trust Fund.

The higher education department will be getting $1.3 Billion for Workforce development.

$532 million is going to support community safety initiatives.

$2 Billion for health and insurance related programs.

And substantial increases for climate and environmental initiatives, including $300 million for the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund.

This budget is making investments that could deliver meaningful results for generations of New Mexicans.
S. Baxter Clinton
Baxter is completing an internship at KSFR to for his B.A. in Journalism with an Anthropology minor from the University of Maine. He also holds an A.A. From Bard College at Simon's Rock.
