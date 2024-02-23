Regulating Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns

House Bill 182 is attempting to regulate and promote transparency when the use of artificial intelligence is in elections campaigns.

The House of Representatives agreed to move this AI Election Changes bill forward with a Vote of 38-28.

Bill Sponsor representative Gail Chasey presented HB 182 to the floor.

“This Bill, we heard it in State Government, we worked it over in Judiciary, I think we have come up with a clear version, to be assured that if artificial intelligence is used to create false information about a candidate that the public will know. This is to protect everyone and to protect our elections.”

HB 182 would include all media, digital, print, audio, television, and requires that the media include a disclaimer of the same media type within that advertisement.

This Bill amends the Campaign Reporting Act by requiring the addition of a disclaimer for deceptive media created by AI and establishes the crime of distributing or entering an agreement with someone to distribute the material.

Failing to follow the law established by HB182 would result in a misdemeanor the first offense and then a 4th degree felony for the second offense.

An emergency clause has been added to this bill, it would become effective immediately if signed by the governor.