New Secretary of the Indian Affairs Department

Josett Monette was confirmed as Secretary of the Indian Affairs Department unanimously by the Senate.

Though secretary Monette is not a native New Mexican she moved here in 2012 with her 3 children to pursue her legal dreams and went to law school at the university of New Mexico. She has been here ever since.

She is the first non native New Mexican to hold this position.

Senator Leo Jaramillo explained his support for Secretary Monette.

“I rise in full support of this conferee she's walked more than a mile in the shoes of our native people in this state and she is a resilient woman that I am so proud of. Not only am i going to think of her as an ally but as a friend and so i reminded her that the root never forgets the flower. So that the work that her ancestors have put in and they have been watching her bloom and I'm excited to see what she is going to bring to the state of New Mexico.”

Senator Mimi Stewart talked of Secretary Monette’s wide approval.

“I stand in strong support of this conferee. This morning in Rules almost every governor from every pueblo was either on zoom or in the room or had a statement. In addition we heard from the vice president of the Navajo nation, she has strong support for our Native American country, that is what we need for a secretary.”

Monette is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and Prior to her legal career, She was an educator on her home reservation in the Turtle Mountain Community.

She also raised her three children as a single mother.