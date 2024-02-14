© 2024
More Cybersecurity for State Systems

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published February 14, 2024 at 12:36 AM MST
A bill that would incite the reinforcement of the state government cyber security has been given a due pass from its second Senate committee.

Senate Bill 129 amends the standing Cybersecurity act to help make our states cybersecurity systems more secure by introducing an additional set of parameters.

SB 129 is also making changes to the membership of the Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Senator Michael Padilla explained how the changes to the cybersecurity act function.

“What this does for us is it brings cybersecurity to our state government. And then others that want to do transactions with the state government. Whatever they may be; input, output, bring information in, and drawing information out; would simply just have to adhere to the statewide standards that are set by the State Office of Cybersecurity.”

SB 129 does require an appropriation, though it has been estimated that it would cost around $12,000 annually to cover the per diem rate and travel for members of the Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

The cybersecurity advisory council would be responsible for running audits of the state's cybersecurity systems.
S. Baxter Clinton
Baxter is completing an internship at KSFR to for his B.A. in Journalism with an Anthropology minor from the University of Maine. He also holds an A.A. From Bard College at Simon's Rock.
